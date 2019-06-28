HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A mother and her three kids are in the hospital after a crash in Holland Township Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Riley Street.

A 37-year-old Hamilton woman with her kids, ages 5, 7, and 10, in the backseat, were going north on 96th Avenue. She was attempting to turn left onto Riley Street and did not see a southbound vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Holland man. The Hamilton woman's right passenger-side door area was struck in the crash.

She and her three children were taken to Holland Hospital in stable condition. The Holland man was not injured in the incident.

The crash is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.