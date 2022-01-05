GRANBURY, Texas — A one-year-old child accidentally shot an infant sibling and their mother at a Walmart in Granbury on Wednesday morning, police said.
The infant's injury was not life-threatening, but the mother's condition was believed to be more serious, officials said.
The shooting happened about 11:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart in Granbury.
The 23-year-old mother of two young children was standing outside of the driver's door of their vehicle, according to witnesses and evidence at the scene, police said. The 26-year-old father of the children was standing behind the truck.
At some point, the one-year-old child picked up a handgun that was concealed between the seat and the center console. The gun fired once, police said, and the bullet went through the three-month-old child's leg, through the mother's arm and into the side of her chest.
The mother was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth, and the baby was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
The baby was shot in the soft tissue of the leg, police said.
More information about the incident has not been released. The names of the victims have not been released.