GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A mother and child are dead and two other children are in the hospital after a house fire in Grand Rapids overnight.

It happened shortly after midnight on Dawes Avenue SE, near the intersection of 28th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says the mother and three children were in the home when the fire broke out. Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire, but told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that crews on scene did not hear any smoke detectors when they arrived. It's not clear if there were any smoke detectors in the home at all.

The fire departments says the mother and child were killed in the fire, but two other children were able to escape and taken to the hospital.

Investigators will be back at the scene later on Wednesday morning sifting through the damage to figure out what led to the deadly fire.

This incident has got the fire department stressing to the community the importance of having working smoke detectors. The Grand Rapids Fire Department's Residence Safety Program offers free smoke alarm upgrades and installations, along with fire safety checks to anyone who owns a home in Grand Rapids.

Anyone interested in getting can call 311 or 616-456-3000.

