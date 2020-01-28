SAINT-JOSEPH, Mich. — A mother and her child died in a house fire in Fabius Township on Tuesday, according to the Michigan State Police (MSP).

The living room and garage of the house were fully engulfed in flames when the police arrived, inhibiting them and firefighters from entering the house to rescue them. Once the fire was put out, they were both found dead inside.

There were three other children in the house on Harder Road who got out safely through a window. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the MSP, Three Rivers Fire Department and Fabius Township Fire Department.

