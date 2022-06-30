Mother of man fatally shot by Allegan Co. deputy calls for answers at vigil

Nagel also says she hasn't seen her son's body, calling on the sheriff to release him to her.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOPKINS, Mich. — For the first time since her son was killed by an Allegan County Sheriff's deputy, Joe Nagel's mother speaks out, demanding answers from investigators.

Kelly Nagel spoke to a group of family and friends at a roadside vigil in Hopkins near where her son was killed two weeks prior. She says she just wants to know the full story of what happened.

"There's something wrong here," says Nagel. "There's something horribly, horribly wrong here."

During the vigil, Nagel questioned the deputy's line of thinking.

"I want to know why the officer didn't use his taser," she wonders.

A question still lingering as the deputy did not have a dash or body camera.

Nagel also says she hasn't seen her son's body, calling on the sheriff to release him to her.

"So that we can have a proper burial and my friends can grieve and get some closure and start to heal," says Nagel.

Nagel now says change has to come from the tragedy of losing her son.

"If they needed my star athlete, my golden boy to do it then we needed it, this had to happen," says Nagel. "I don't want it to happen to anyone else."

Allegan County has still not released the name of the deputy who shot Nagel, and the incident remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.