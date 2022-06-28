'It's about time': Mother of teen killed at busy GR intersection happy about new traffic light

The intersection of Plainfield and Fuller Avenue sees nearly 20,000 cars per day. It's also the place that his family now calls "Treven's Corner."

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A busy Grand Rapids intersection is getting a traffic light, and some say it's been a long time coming.

For one local family, it's also the place where their 18-year-old son lost his life just over two years ago.

The intersection of Plainfield and Fuller Avenues in Northeast Grand Rapids sees nearly 20,000 cars per day.

It's also the place that his family now calls "Treven's Corner."

"My son Treven Potter was killed here two years ago on June 1st, 2020 on his motorcycle," said Denise Potter.

Treven was traveling on Plainfield Avenue coming from Grand Rapids, when he was hit by a girl in her car turning left onto Fuller Avenue.

His mother said he was on his way home from purchasing his very own motorcycle he'd been saving up for.

"My phone rings and I answer it, excited to ask him about his new bike," Potter remembered, "but it was his girlfriend screaming, saying that my son was laying in the road and they had a blanket laying over him."

The corner where he was killed is now home to a memorial for Treven, where his family visits on the first of every month, Christmas and his birthday.

"I think all of us, including his friends, feel close to him here," Potter said, "because this is where his life ended, doing what he loved most, riding his bike."

Each time they're there, they say they can see how this intersection isn't a safe one, and putting in a traffic light has been a long time coming.

"It's about time," Denise said. "People just don't even stop, and they treat it as a curve."

"It's a busy corner, and this was very needed," she added.

And that's something that analysis done by the City of Grand Rapids has found, too.

Mobile GR, which operates city-owned parking systems and works on transportation options around the city, said they did an analysis of both traffic counts and crash data from 2017 to 2022 and that's what prompted the installation of the new traffic light.

"I think we could definitely see an increase in crash data, which is what prompted the discussion about this install," said Jennifer Kasper, the Assistant Director of Mobile GR.

Kasper said the pedestrian crossing will be maintained, but the project will also add push buttons for more safety precautions.

"It can be tricky, especially turning from Fuller onto Plainfield," Kasper said. "The two quick turn lanes do cause some visibility issues, so I'm hopeful that this will make that turn safer as well as the left turn."

Kasper added that drivers currently cannot make a left turn from Fuller onto Plainfield, and that will continue.

She said they anticipate the new traffic light to be complete by July 15, which is when the signal will go into 'flash mode' for two weeks. Kasper explained this period is to get drivers familiar with the fact that there is now a signal at the intersection and traffic patterns will be different. She said that for the traffic light to be fully functional, they are anticipating the start date of August 1.

Even as Treven's family continues to grieve the loss of their son, they say his memory will always be here, and the new traffic light is a good start.

"We are really glad, but at the same time it doesn't change for us what happened to my son," Potter said, "but I am thankful that it's going to help others."

About a year after the anniversary of his death, one of Treven's closest friends created the Treven Potter Foundation. It sponsors kids ages 17 to 23 who are interested in going into the automotive or motorcycle industry, which is something that Treven was very passionate about. The foundation will provide up to a $5,000 scholarship for someone to pursue their career.

"He always was wanting to help people," Potter said, "so, through this, he's able to continue to help people."

You can learn more about the Treven Potter Foundation or donate to the cause by visiting their website or Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.