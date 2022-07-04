Mother of four visiting Grand Rapids recovering after being shot

Toni Merriweather, 26, was driving away from a block party on Father's Day when someone fired into her car more than 30 times, she says.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A mother of four is expected to be released from the hospital Monday two weeks after being shot multiple times.

The shooting happened on Sunday, June 19 in the 100 block of Griggs Street SE near Division St.

Multiple people were reportedly injured and it's unclear what all of their conditions are at this time.

Toni Merriweather, 26, who lived in Atlanta, but is originally from Grand Rapids, was visiting family on Father's Day weekend.

She was attending a party on Griggs Street SE with a friend early Sunday morning, when she says they decided to leave once they realized the party it was a rowdy block party, not at a house with security.

The group was leaving in Merriweather's vehicle but were unable to drive away because cars were blocking the street.

Merriweather pulled into a driveway when not two minutes later, someone fired into her vehicle, striking it more than 30 times, she says.

She was shot in both legs, a bullet shattering her femur.

She was taken to the hospital where she has been recovering for the last two weeks. She says she feels lucky to be alive.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help her pay rent, medical expenses and to care for her four young children.

