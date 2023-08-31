Motorcycle crash in Muskegon leaves one dead

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) tweeted that troopers from the Grand Rapids post are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Muskegon County.
The crash occurred at 8:43 Thursday evening on Evanston Rd. near Sullivan Rd.
Initial reports received by MSP said that a group of motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Evanston when one of the cyclists went off the roadway and struck a trash can.
The impact caused the ejection of both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle, the driver was a 59-year-old man from Fruitport, he was declared dead on scene.
The female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. MSP said they are continuing to investigate the crash.
