Motorcyclist critically injured in crash involving hit-and-run driver

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash involving a hit-and-run driver in Grand Rapids.

Police say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on 28th Street SE when they hit a vehicle turning northbound. A third vehicle then hit the motorcycle and fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was identified as a 65-year-old Grand Rapids resident. The driver of the first vehicle, a 60-year-old Grand Rapids resident, is cooperating with police.

Police are now looking for the vehicle that fled the scene. It is described as a light-colored four-door sedan. It was last seen traveling westbound on 28th Street SE and would have substantial damage to the front end.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the GRPD Traffic Unit at (616) 456-3771.

Police believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Investigators are working to determine if speed contributed to the incident.

