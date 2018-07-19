MUSKEGON, Mich. - Muskegon is full of motorcycles, people who like to ride them, and spectators who like to see them.

“I like the speed,” says first time visitor Tamara Sullivan. “I like the noise. I like the thrill."

The annual Rebel Road motorcycle rally got underway Wednesday night in downtown Muskegon. The companion Bike Time event starts Thursday.

Thousands of motorcycles will cruise into downtown Muskegon through the weekend. And while that may be the main attraction, Rebel Road and Bike Time is also parents pushing strollers, bands performing, beer tents, packed restaurants and sidewalks full of pedestrians.

“It's the best event we have here in downtown Muskegon,” says motorcycle rider Shawn Cook. “We look forward to it every year.”

Money raised during Rebel Road supports the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County. Proceeds from bike time are distributed to various charities. both events wrap up on Sunday.

“I run into people I haven’t seen since last year,” says rider Dave Mendez. “It is a brotherhood. Everyone that rides bikes are a family.”

