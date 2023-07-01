Motorcycle rider seriously injured after crash in St. Joseph County

Michigan State Police say the rider was not wearing a helmet.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Saturday troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Marshall Post responded to the scene of a crash at M66 and Jacksonburg Road in St. Joseph County.

The crash was a single vehicle motorcycle crash, the rider of the motorcycle was traveling Northbound on M66 at a high rate of speed.

A witness on scene told MSP that the rider had lost control, crossed the center line, and was thrown from the motorcycle when it left the roadway.

The rider was seriously injured and was flown to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment by Air Care.

MSP says they believe speed to be a contributing factor to the crash, and said the rider was not wearing a helmet.

MSP have asked anyone who did not make a statement to police but did witness the accident to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 with any additional information.

