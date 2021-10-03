Motorcyclist crashes while trying to pass Ottawa County patrol car

The driver of the crashed motorcycle was wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing while attempting to pass a patrol car in Ottawa County.

The incident happened at around 6:38 p.m. on Ottawa Beach Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw a group of motorcyclists traveling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was attempted, but the motorcycles accelerated and fled eastbound. A few seconds later, one motorcycle came up behind a marked Ottawa County patrol unit, which had been eastbound in front of the group.

The driver of the motorcyclist, a 31-year-old Kalamazoo man, lost control while attempting to pass the patrol car at the same time both vehicles were rounding a curve in the roadway. Ottawa County deputies discontinued their attempt to apprehend the remaining motorcyclists.

The driver of the crashed motorcycle was wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Holland Community Hospital for treatment, then lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on several charges.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.