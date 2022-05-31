Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Allegan Co.

Police believe the motorcyclist had the right of way and could not avoid the collision.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A person is critically injured after a car and a motorcycle collided in Gun Plain Township, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened in the area of 10th Street south of 102nd Avenue around 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

A northbound Chevy Silverado was turning onto a private street and drove into the lane of a southbound Honda motorcycle. Police believe the motorcyclist had the right of way and could not avoid the collision.

Police say the motorcyclist is a 51-year-old Otsego man. He is currently in critical condition at Bronson Hospital. The Silverado's drive is a 26-year-old Plainwell man.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

