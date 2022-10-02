Motorcyclist critically injured, airlifted to hospital after crash in Holland

A car drove into the path of a motorcycle Saturday night, causing the man to hit the side of the car, ejecting him from his bike. He was airlifted to the hospital.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two are hospitalized after a crash in Ottawa County Saturday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 9:46 p.m. in Holland Township.

Police say a motorcycle was headed north on Butternut Drive at a high rate of speed when a Pontiac traveling south turned onto West Mae Rose Drive, into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from Holland, hit the side of the Pontiac and was thrown from his bike. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital.

The Pontiac's driver, a 46-year-old Holland man, sustained moderate injuries and was sent to Holland Hospital by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.