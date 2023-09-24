Motorcycle involved crash in Kalamazoo leaves one dead

Around noon on Sunday officers from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a fatal crash.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Around noon on Sunday officers from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a fatal crash at the intersection of Douglas Ave and West C Ave. in Cooper Township.

Officers arrived on scene and determined that a full-size pickup truck was traveling northbound on Douglas when it attempted to make a left turn onto West C Ave. While turning, the truck went into the pathway of a motorcycle traveling southbound on Douglas Ave.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

