Motorcyclist hits exit ramp sign, dies on US-131

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after hitting an exit ramp sign on the highway, the Michigan State Police at the Lakeview Post report.
The 41-year-old man from Indiana was riding on northbound US-131 when he hit the M-82 exit sign in Howard City, police say.
Troopers discovered the crash around 6:18 a.m. They believe the man was not wearing a helmet.
