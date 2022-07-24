Motorcyclist hits exit ramp sign, dies on US-131

The man was riding on northbound US-131 when police believe he hit the M-82 exit sign.

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after hitting an exit ramp sign on the highway, the Michigan State Police at the Lakeview Post report.

The 41-year-old man from Indiana was riding on northbound US-131 when he hit the M-82 exit sign in Howard City, police say.

Troopers discovered the crash around 6:18 a.m. They believe the man was not wearing a helmet.

