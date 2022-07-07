x
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was said to have a suspended license.
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Officers have responded to a crash near Rockford at Northland Drive and 14 Mile Road. 

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a Chevy Malibu hit a motorcycle. 

Police say the motorcyclist was having trouble breathing but has been stabilized and taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was said to have a suspended license. 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

