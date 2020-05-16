Motorcyclist injured after being hit from behind

The driver of the vehicle who hit the motorcyclist is in jail under suspicion of driving under the influence.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is hurt after getting hit by a Jeep. It happened Friday night just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of US 31 and James St. in Holland.

After some investigation, deputies say traffic was backed up at the northbound US 31 signal and as the motorcyclist was slowing down to stop the Jeep hit the motorcycle from behind.

The Jeep was being driven by a 21-year-old from Kentwood. The motorcyclist was also 21 and from Kentwood. That motorcyclist was thrown from his bike into the median. He was wearing a helmet and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested the driver of the Jeep under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.

