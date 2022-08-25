x
1 injured after crash in Plainfield

The motorcyclist suffered a broken arm.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, authorities say.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Plainfield Avenue near the I-96 interchange.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken away in an ambulance and suffered a broken arm.

