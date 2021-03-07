Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon after hitting a deer in Mecosta Township.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old Big Rapids man, was traveling southbound on 185th Avenue when he collided with a deer. The man was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Related video:

