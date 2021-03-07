x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon after hitting a deer in Mecosta Township.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old Big Rapids man, was traveling southbound on 185th Avenue when he collided with a deer. The man was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.