Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Montcalm County crash

Michigan State Police said a 24-year-old man received serious injuries after being involved in a crash with a vehicle.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A 24-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after being involved in a crash with a vehicle in Montcalm County. 

Michigan State Police responded to M-66 near Sessions Road on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle around 11:35 a.m. on Sunday. 

The preliminary investigation found that Dillon Deal, 24, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he rear-ended a 2009 Toyota Camry which was driving by an 82-year-old woman from Sanford. 

Deal was ejected from the motorcycle, and police said he was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids by AeroMed. 

The driver of the Toyota was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

