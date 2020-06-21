Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Montcalm County crash

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after being involved in a crash with a vehicle in Montcalm County.
Michigan State Police responded to M-66 near Sessions Road on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle around 11:35 a.m. on Sunday.
The preliminary investigation found that Dillon Deal, 24, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he rear-ended a 2009 Toyota Camry which was driving by an 82-year-old woman from Sanford.
Deal was ejected from the motorcycle, and police said he was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids by AeroMed.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.