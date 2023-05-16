Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with truck in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A motorcyclist is suffering serious injuries after a Kentwood crash, the Police Department says.
The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Division Avenue.
Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck. The truck's driver was uninjured and remained at the scene to help officers.
The motorcyclist is now hospitalized, police say.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
