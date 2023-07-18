x
Motorcyclist collides with car in Grand Rapids, sustains serious head injury

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with a serious head injury. Police say he is in critical condition at this time.
Credit: Jacob Feuerstein, WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into the side of an SUV Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue NW. The man had been driving a motorcycle northbound when a white SUV also going northbound pulled away from the curb. The man hit the driver's side door of the SUV and crashed.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured. 

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

