Motorcyclist collides with car in Grand Rapids, sustains serious head injury

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with a serious head injury. Police say he is in critical condition at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into the side of an SUV Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue NW. The man had been driving a motorcycle northbound when a white SUV also going northbound pulled away from the curb. The man hit the driver's side door of the SUV and crashed.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with a serious head injury. Police say he is in critical condition at this time.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.