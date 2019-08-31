KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a serious injury crash that happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 84th Sreet in Lowell Township.

A 67-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on Alden Nash Avenue when he was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 34-year-old from Freeport. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.