Movies in the Park Series returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Movies at the theater are great, but movies at the park are even better. Local nonprofit Friends of Grand Rapids Parks announced Tuesday that the Movies in the Park event series is coming back to the city this summer.

The five-movie series will take place on five different nights at five different parks. The series starts at Martin Luther King Park on Friday, June 18.

Below is the schedule:

● Fri., June 18 at Martin Luther King Park

○ Entertainment: Grand Rapids HipHop Coalition - with a special guest

○ Movie: Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse

● Sat., July 17 at Sullivan Field

○ Entertainment: The Mitch Myers Band

○ Movie: A League of Their Own

● Sat., July 31 at Roosevelt Park

○ Entertainment: TBD

○ Movie: Moana

● Sat., Aug. 7 at Plaster Creek Family Park

○ Entertainment: DJ Tony Banks and Mambo Si Radio

○ Movie: Raya and the Last Dragon

● Sat., Aug. 21 at Highland Park

○ Entertainment: Ray-Ray Townsend

○ Movie: Wonder Woman 1984

Movies in the Park is a free, family-friendly event that is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. Live entertainment and community activities start at 7 p.m. and movies start at 9 p.m.

“Parks and green spaces are for all, and we hope that the Movies series helps the community feel a connection to these spaces and each other,” said Friends of Grand Rapids Parks Executive Director Stephanie Adams.

