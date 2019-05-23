MUSKEGON, Mich. - This summer, catch a movie on the deck the USS LST 393 in Muskegon.

The summer's Movies on Deck film series is back. In its 13th year, the Friday night film series thrives yet again because of the families and businesses committed to sponsoring individual movies. But the biggest gift of all comes from downtown Muskegon's Waddell & Reed financial advisors Bob Garretson, Sherry Becker and Doug Heilman, underwriters of the entire series again this year.

This year, the theme of the summer is heroes. Those who made sacrifices 75 years ago during the D-Day invasion, and the LST 393 was there too! Heroes who tamed the West. Heroes who fought terrorists, who overcame prejudice to save their country, who fought their way home against incredible odds.

The films are shown on LST 393’s huge screen on the top deck starting right after sunset, around 10 p.m. In August, films start about 9:30. There is no charge to attend “Movies on Deck” screenings, although donations to help support the restoration and veterans museum are always welcome. Moviegoers should bring their own chairs; popcorn, soda and snacks are available for sale.

The season kicks off on Thursday, June 6, the actual 75th anniversary of the great D-Day invasion of France during World War II. “Saving Private Ryan” will be shown inside at 8 p.m. on the huge tank deck of the giant landing craft, itself a veteran of the invasion.

Inclement weather will mean a move down inside the giant tank deck of the ship for an indoor showing. The museum’s indoor audio-video system has been recently upgraded by Muskegon’s Geeks Inc. If moved inside, the movie will start at 10 p.m.

LST 393 is located at the Mart Dock adjacent to Heritage Landing, on the downtown Muskegon waterfront. Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., seven days a week with the last tour starting at 4.

More information can be found by calling 231-730-1477. Special large-group tours and events are available by calling 231-725-5918. More information is available at www.lst393.org.

MOVIES ON DECK 2019

June 6 – Saving Private Ryan (1998) Thursday 8 p.m. indoors

June 14 – Big (1988)

June 21 – She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1942)

July 5 – Air Force One (1997)

July 12 – The Wizard of Oz (1990)

July 26 – Mulan (1990)

Aug. 3 -- Caddyshack (1980)

Aug. 16 -- People's choice

