"I love this place." | Mr. Gyros on Alpine Ave. closing its doors for good

Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru & Takeout announced their closing Wednesday, after 12 years of bringing smiles and "America's Best Hummus!" to Alpine Avenue.

WALKER, Michigan — A popular Grand Rapids area drive-thru will close its doors for good Thursday night.

The guy behind the drive-thru window all of those decades, Mr. Gyro himself, Basheer Modak. He tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE he's ready for a new chapter.

Modak recently celebrated turning 70 and made the decision to put up the for sale sign.

He said his health has been declining and so he felt it was time to slow down and prioritize family time.

Modak started his restaurant journey in 2000 when he purchased Eastown Deli in Eastown. After that he took his dream to Lake Michigan Drive where he opened his first Mr. Gyros.

Once his children grew up and moved out of the area, he knew he needed something smaller, and moved to his current location on 2260 Alpine Avenue NW.

According to a post from Mr. Gyros on Facebook, Modak says it was his dream come true to open a restaurant and share his love of food with the community.

"I love this place, I love the food and I love these people," Modak said. "I've had loyal customers for years and I feel for them. I love them. They love me. Inside, they just don't know how I feel for them."

This was not the exit Modak said he wanted and he regrets to close his doors under the circumstances, but said he was looking forward to spending the time he has left with his grandkids.

