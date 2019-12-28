WALKER, Mich. — After 51 years of cutting hair, a renowned West Michigan barber is hanging up his clippers.

"I could never [have done] this in an airport in New York City or a train station in Chicago where you never see the same person again," said Ken Kloostra, who ran "Mr. Hair" out of a small shop in Standale for over 40 years.

Cutting hair evolved into a calling, Kloostra said. Over time, his client list grew to around 400 – many have come to him for decades.

"They've made a commitment to the relationship that we've somehow created together that they will come here as long as they can, which they've done," he said.

The longtime barber sent a letter to his clients in September announcing his retirement. Despite his love for the job, Kloostra's love was needed elsewhere.

"As you all know, my wife Chris has some very serious health issues," the letter read. "It's my desire to spend some quality time with her in what time God grants us now."

Kloostra's clients flooded his shop with support. His wall was lined with dozens of retirement letters.

Customers packed the barber's schedule Friday for Kloostra's last official working day.

"I've been coming here 43 years," said Bruce Cheadle, a customer and friend. "I wanted to make sure I was here on the last day to remember all the years we shared a half-hour together."

The Mr. Hair chapter is closing, but the relationships will live on, Kloostra said.

"I will treasure our memories," he said. "This isn't goodbye. It's been quite a run."

