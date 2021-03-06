MRA issues marijuana product recall

Some products were distributed in West Michigan communities like Muskegon.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) has issued a a recall on multiple marijuana products distributed throughout the state of Michigan.

According to the MRA, they issued this health and safety advisory bulletin due to unapproved testing and sampling of infused edible products by a licensed processor.

The affected packages of infused edible products were manufactured by 3843 Euclid LLC (License Nos. (PR-000098 and AU-P-000106) in Bay City.

Cloud Cannabis Company, located at 2190 Whitehall Rd, Suite E in Muskegon, was named as one of the impacted businesses.

The recalled products from Cloud Cannabis Company are listed below:

Package # 1A4050100005016000013846 Covert Cups - S'mores Cups - Infused-Edible Sold between May 2, 2021 and May 17, 2021

Package # 1A4050100005016000013865 Covert Cups - Take 420 - Infused-Edible Sold between April 17, 2021 and May 7, 2021

Package # 1A4050100005016000013882 Covert Cups - Peanut Butter Cups - Infused-Edible Sold between April 10, 2021 and May 18, 2021

Package # 1A4050100005016000013898 Covert Cups - Strawberry & Cream - Infused-Edible Sold between May 7, 2021 and May 17, 2021

Package # 1A4050100005016000013913 Covert Cups - Banana Cream - Infused-Edible Sold between April 10, 2021 and May 17, 2021

The MRA says consumers who have these products in their possession should return them to the retailer they purchased it from to ensure proper disposal.

Provisioning centers must notify patients and caregivers who purchased these products of the recall.

Consumers who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician. Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517- 284-8599.

You can see a full list of retailers and recalled products here.

