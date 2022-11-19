Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition canceled due to weather, safety concerns

The state title competition will be rescheduled for a future date and to be hosted by Mary Free Bed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair Michigan has announced the cancelation of Sunday's event due to the ongoing winter weather in West Michigan. The decision was made to protect and ensure the safety of their participants and guests.

The state-wide competition was scheduled for Nov. 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Mary Free Bed's Professional Building in Grand Rapids. The Crowning Gala was to be open to the public at 4 p.m.

The state title competition will be rescheduled for a future date and to be hosted by Mary Free Bed.

Mr. Wheelchair Michigan is an advocacy-based competition that provides a platform for women to grow in leadership, advocacy and education.

With applications still being received, here are the qualifications to be eligible:

Women who use a wheelchair or scooter for community mobility due to a disability

Marital status does not matter Participants

Must be 21 years old

A U.S. citizen and a resident of Michigan

If you’ve participated before and didn’t win, you are able to compete again

The winner of the state title will advance and compete on the national stage at Ms. Wheelchair America in Aug. 2023.

Mary Free Bed took over the competition during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking the national competition virtual in 2021 after it was canceled back in 2020. The 2022 competition will be returning to in-person.

For more information or to ask any questions, you can reach out to president of Ms. Wheelchair Michigan Shelly Loose at michigan@mswheelchairamerica.org or 616-540-3774.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.