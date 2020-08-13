MSP: 19-year-old man killed in St. Joseph crash

The Battle Creek man was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old Battle Creek man was killed in a crash in St. Joseph County Wednesday evening.

According to a press release from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of North Centreville Road and Featherstone Road in Sherman Township.

Investigation determined the driver of a Ford Mustang, identified as 19-year-old Erandi Tzitziki of Battle Creek, was going north on North Centreville Road and failed to stop at the intersection. MSP said a second vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, was unable to stop in time and the collided with its front passenger side door.

The passenger in the Mustang, 19-year-old Justin Noel of Battle Creek, was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital where he later died. Tzitziki was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Highlander was treated at the scene fro minor injuries, his passenger was uninjured.

MSP said seat belts were worn by everyone involved in the crash.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

