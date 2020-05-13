MSP: Cedar Springs man killed in crash

The crash happened Tuesday evening in Ionia County, MSP said.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A fatal, single-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday night on Bluewater Highway in Ionia County, Easton Township. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:10 p.m.

The vehicle was occupied by 39-year-old Jammal Dillard from Cedar Springs. While the investigation is ongoing, preliminary details reveal Dillard was traveling west on Bluewater Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway and hit a tree.

Dillard was transported to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor in the accident, according to MSP.

