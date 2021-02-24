MSP: Concrete is falling from an overpass on US-131

MSP is asking drivers to slow down in the area and to avoid the left lane.

Michigan State Police troopers are advising that the left lane of northbound US-131 at 54th is closed due to concrete falling from an overpass.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently on scene assessing.

MSP is asking drivers to slow down in the area and to avoid the left lane.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.