MSP issues endangered missing advisory for woman from adult foster care facility

If you know anything related to Kathyann Elbert's disappearance, please call police.

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory for a 42-year-old woman who walked about from her adult foster care facility in Plainwell and did not return.

Kathyann M. Elbert was last seen around 803 10th Street. Police said they have reason to believe she may have attempted to hitchhike to the Petoskey area.

"She suffers from psychological issues and may become violent when off her medication," police said.

Elbert was described as being 5-foot-8 and about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing a black t-shirt with blue jeans, and police said she has a tattoo of a cross on her chest.

If you know anything related to Elbert's disappearance, please call 911 or Michigan State Police Wayland at 269-792-2213.