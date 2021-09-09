Some community advocates are excited about the department's new developments, but others say more needs to be done.

Michigan State Police say they're no longer involved in checking for immigration status during traffic stops. That's one of the policy changes made in the last year, along with growing the amount of translators in the agency and educating officers on different forms of identification.

MSP made the announcement at a press conference Thursday, September 9th, to a group of Latino-serving organizations in the Grand Rapids area.

The announcement comes one year after the department created Bridges to Blue, a citizen advisory council aimed at policy change.

"We don't want (people) to avoid these services especially with MSP because they won't have I.D. that'll be recognizable," Lt. Colonel Kyle Bowman says. "That's why this was important for us."

Officers were trained this summer to recognize the marticula consular which is an I.D. given to Mexican citizens living outside the country.

"The step here is we want to say that there's opportunities for people to get I.D. that will be recognized by MSP to kind of deescalate an interaction with law enforcement," Lt. Colonel Bowman says.

Some community advocates say they're excited to see the developments within the department.

"It's a commitment, a commitment that they have to be culturally sensitive to be to identifying with with another person's language," Lupe Ramos-Montigny says.

She's a chairperson with the Committee to Honor Cesar Chavez, and she says efforts like this can strengthen the trust between police and the Latino community.



"It was a good thing that they brought it forth," she says.

But others in the community disagree, like Movimiento Cosecha Community Organizer Gema Lowe.

"We know that our community that doesn't feel safe around the police, any police," she says.

The nationwide movement is fighting for undocumented immigrants' rights here in Michigan. She says it'll take more action to build a bond.

"They could say the state police is in favor of the driver's licenses for all, a bill that is right now in the legislature," Lowe says.

She says a driver's license would give undocumented immigrants peace of mind on the road and keep police from asking too many questions.

The group is taking their push for driver's licenses for all to the state capitol next week, September 14th, to testify at a public hearing. They hope this is just one step in getting legislation passed to return back to the way of life before the law changed in 2008.



"The state of Michigan is benefiting from our labor, but it's not given us the rights and the necessary paperwork to continue living like we have been for years," she says.

