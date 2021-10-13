MSP fugitive team involved in shooting in Barry County

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan State Police fugitive team was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning in Barry County.

According to MSP's twitter page, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. in Orangeville Township.

Happening Now: MSP 1st Dist. Fugitive Team involved in a shooting about 10am today in Orangeville Twp, Barry County. The 5th Dist. Incident Response Team will lead the investigation. No further info. right now. Continue to follow me here for more details. @MSPFirstDist pic.twitter.com/9uBaL1zAVQ — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) October 13, 2021

It is unknown if anyone was injured or what led to the shooting.

Police say the fugitive team was from the First District. The 5th District Incident Response Team is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story, Please check back for details.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.