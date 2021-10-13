MSP fugitive team involved in shooting in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan State Police fugitive team was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning in Barry County.
According to MSP's twitter page, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. in Orangeville Township.
It is unknown if anyone was injured or what led to the shooting.
Police say the fugitive team was from the First District. The 5th District Incident Response Team is leading the investigation.
This is a developing story, Please check back for details.
