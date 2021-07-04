x
MSP Grand Rapids Post searching for missing 16-year-old

16-year-old Benjamin Lawrence was last seen at around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Holton Road and Beattie Road in Dalton Township.
The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway teen.

16-year-old Benjamin Lawrence was last seen at around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Holton Road and Beattie Road in Dalton Township.

Benjamin is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 5’6” and weighs around 140 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing gym shorts and a blue t-shirt with a motorcycle logo.

Anyone with information on Benjamin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

