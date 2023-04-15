x
MSP investigating hit-and-run involving a horse drawn carriage

They say a vehicle driving southbound struck the carriage and drove away.
COLDWATER, Mich. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a horse drawn carriage.

Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to South Ray Quincy Rd. in Alagansee Twp. around 8 p.m. on Friday. 

They say a vehicle driving southbound struck the carriage and drove away. The horse drawn carriage carried 2 Amish passengers. One of them sustained minor injuries. 

MSP Marshall Post says the vehicle is believed to be an early 2000's Ford Windstar, dark blue/gray in color, with fresh front end damage. The vehicle is missing its passenger side headlight assembly. 

If you have any information on this incident, contact the MSP Marshall Post. 

