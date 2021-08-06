MSP investigating motorcycle crash that seriously injured 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured in a three-wheel motorcycle crash in Grand Rapids Saturday evening.
Police say a Can-Am Spyder was traveling northbound on US-131 when the driver, a 48-year-old Muskegon man, lost control of the cycle and crashed into the right shoulder of the highway.
Michigan State Police say witnesses saw a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a woman in her mid-40s, possibly strike the motorcycle, causing it to lose control. The Malibu continued driving northbound after the crash.
The driver of the cycle and the 13-year-old rider were transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.
