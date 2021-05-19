MSP: Ionia County deputy involved in ‘critical incident’ Wednesday morning, investigation ongoing

The incident happened at around 5:25 a.m. in Mulliken, Eaton County. This is a developing story.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police First District is investigating a critical incident involving a deputy from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

In a tweet Wednesday, MSP said the incident happened at around 5:25 a.m. in the 200 block of Charlotte Street in Mulliken, Eaton County.

🚨CRITICAL INCIDENT🚨: At approximately 5:25 am today, a deputy from Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a critical incident in the village of Mulliken, Eaton County. This incident occurred in the 200 block of Charlotte St. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 19, 2021

Detectives from First District Special Investigation Section are investigating the incident.

Information is currently limited, and 13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out for further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

