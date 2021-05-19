MSP: Ionia County deputy involved in ‘critical incident’ Wednesday morning, investigation ongoing

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police First District is investigating a critical incident involving a deputy from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
In a tweet Wednesday, MSP said the incident happened at around 5:25 a.m. in the 200 block of Charlotte Street in Mulliken, Eaton County.
Detectives from First District Special Investigation Section are investigating the incident.
Information is currently limited, and 13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out for further information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.