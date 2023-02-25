MSP: 37-year-old man charged after Marengo Twp. crash kills 30-year-old woman

He is being held at the Calhoun County jail, and police are withholding his name until arraignment.

MARENGO, Mich. — Michigan State Police at the Marshall post are investigating a crash that has left one woman dead, and charges against a 37-year-old man.

The incident happened in Marengo Township around 7 a.m. on Feb. 25, when a driver was headed westbound on I-94 near mile marker 116.

Officials say that the 37-year-old Portage man lost control of his vehicle and slid off the road until he collided into a tree. He was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered minor injuries.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they say he was showing signs of intoxication.

Evangelina Alvarez, 30, from Kalamazoo, was a passenger. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt. Her injuries were life-threatening, and died on the way to Henry Ford Hospital.

MSP says the driver's name is being withheld from the public until his arraignment.

He is being held at the Calhoun County jail, and is charged with:

OWI Causing Death

Tampering with Evidence

Obstruction of Justice

