MSP: Man dies in Union City house fire

UNION CITY, Mich — Authorities in Union City are investigating the cause of a house fire where a man was discovered dead inside.

According to a press release from Michigan State Police, it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

A passerby reported seeing smoke coming from a residence on Creamery Road in Union City and flagged down a police officer nearby.

The Union City Fire Department was called to the scene and eventually located a man inside. He was dead upon being found, according to MSP.

The victim's identity and possible cause of death has not yet been confirmed, MSP said in the press release. An autopsy will take place at a later date.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation. MSP said no other victims were located in the home and there were no reported injuries from the fire department.

