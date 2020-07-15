MSP: Man with dementia missing in Otsego County

Nevada Harvey's family believes he could be heading south on I-75 toward Florida.

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a man suffering from the early stages of dementia is missing out of Otsego County.

According to a press release, 75-year-old Nevada Harvey has not been seen or heard from since before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

Harvey has gone missing before, but the GPS tracker in his vehicle doesn't work anymore.

State police say Harvey was driving from the Gaylord area to Mancelona.

Harvey was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans with brown boots and a black hat that says Michigan on it. He drives a green Ford F-350 truck with a topper.

Harvey's family believes he could be heading south on I-75 toward Florida. According to authorities, he suffers from the early stages of dementia.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Harvey is asked to call the MSP Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 13 ON YOUR SIDE requested a photo of Nevada Harvey upon receiving the press release. This story will be updated with his photo once it is provided.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.