x
MSP need help in locating missing man from Ionia County

42-year-old James Gary Haislip Jr. suffers from a traumatic brain injury and hasn't been seen since Friday, Dec. 2.
Credit: Michigan State Police

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) need help in locating a missing man from Portland, in Ionia County.

42-year-old James Gary Haislip Jr. went missing on Friday and has not been seen since.

Haislip, who goes by the name "Lucky", is 5'11", 190 lbs. and suffers from a traumatic brain injury. 

Police say that he might be in the Detroit area.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

