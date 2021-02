This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich — Michigan State Police troopers are currently responding to a critical incident in Montcalm County.

MSP is asking that people avoid the area.

Troopers are on scene of a critical incident in Montcalm County. Please avoid the area. PIO in route and will provide updates by Twitter. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) February 21, 2021

