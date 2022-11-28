x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Michigan State Police need your help finding 61-year-old from Mt. Pleasant

His daughter said that he called her saying he was confused about where he was, but when she showed up to that location, he was not there.
Credit: MSP

MT PLEASANT, Mich. — Mt. Pleasant troopers are asking for your help finding Gerald Wade Robertson, who has gone missing.

Michigan State Police say his daughter claimed he called her and said he was confused about where he was, which was 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County. 

When she showed up, he was not there.

Investigators say that Robertson is driving a 2004 dark blue Buick LeSabre.

The 61-year-old is 6-foot-1, weighs 195 lbs., and has blue eyes and gray hair. 

MSP is asking anyone with information to call Meceola Central Dispatch at 231-796-4811, MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or 911. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Caught on Camera | Porch pirate takes packages

Before You Leave, Check This Out