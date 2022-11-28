Michigan State Police need your help finding 61-year-old from Mt. Pleasant

His daughter said that he called her saying he was confused about where he was, but when she showed up to that location, he was not there.

MT PLEASANT, Mich. — Mt. Pleasant troopers are asking for your help finding Gerald Wade Robertson, who has gone missing.

Michigan State Police say his daughter claimed he called her and said he was confused about where he was, which was 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County.

When she showed up, he was not there.

Investigators say that Robertson is driving a 2004 dark blue Buick LeSabre.

The 61-year-old is 6-foot-1, weighs 195 lbs., and has blue eyes and gray hair.

MSP is asking anyone with information to call Meceola Central Dispatch at 231-796-4811, MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or 911.

