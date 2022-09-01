Michigan State Police searching for missing 16-year-old believed to be in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old out of Greenville.
Kyle Allen Pratt was reported as a possible runaway on August 25. Police believe he is in the Grand Rapids area and has been seen driving a gray SUV.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Rowell at 248-514-7349.
