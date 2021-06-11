MSP searching for missing, endangered child last seen in Benton Harbor

Police say Tamare’a is possibly with a man named Paul, who is possibly on parole.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Michigan State Police has issued an Endangered Missing advisory for a girl last seen in Benton Harbor.

Police say Tamare’A T Barnett-Johnson was last seen at 766 Pavone, Benton Harbor. She is described as being a 5’2” tall, 168 pounds girl with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a bright pink, multicolored jacket.

Police say Tamare’a is possibly with a man named Paul. He is described as a light skinned Black man with a large, muscular build. He is between 6’1” and 6’3” tall and has long, black dreadlocks and a teardrop tattoo by his left eye. Police say Paul is possibly on parole after being released from incarceration within the last year and a half.

Paul is possibly driving a white Malibu/Impala or a black Chevy Tahoe with chromed mirrors.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269-927-8414.

