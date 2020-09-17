MSP searching for missing Newaygo County teen

Katlyn Johnston, from Ensley Township, has been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 16.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) said troopers from the Hart Post are looking for a missing Newaygo County teen.

According to a press release, Katlyn May Marie Johnston, 16, of Ensley Township, has been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 16.

She was last seen at her home around 8 p.m. She walked off her the area in an unknown direction, MSP reported.

Johnston is 5'4" and 117 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a C & J Restaurant black t-shirt with black leggings.

Anyone with information about Johnston’s whereabouts should call the MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or Newaygo Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.