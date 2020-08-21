MSP: Two people killed in Newaygo County crash

Two people were killed in the crash and several others injured.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State troopers from the Rockford Post are investigating a two-car crash in Newaygo County that left two people dead and injured several others.

According to a press release, it happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Maple Island road and West 80th Street in Sheridan Township.

Investigators said a Jeep traveling westbound on 80th disregarded the stop sign and crashed into a GMC pickup traveling north on Maple Island Road.

The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old Kent City woman, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Three passengers in her vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC, a 65-year-old Fremont man, was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital. He later died from his injuries. Two passengers in the GMC were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as well. They are expected to recover.

MSP said the crash remains under investigation. They did not release the names of the drivers.

